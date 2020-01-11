Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.68.

HSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

TSE HSE traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.23. 1,562,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.48 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

