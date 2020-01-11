HyperCash Trading Up 12.6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00015061 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, EXX, HitBTC and Bithumb. HyperCash has a total market cap of $54.02 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,479,148 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Huobi, Binance, Allcoin, Cryptopia, EXX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

