Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 162,825 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 88,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

