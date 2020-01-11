Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISNS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Image Sensing Systems has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 51.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

