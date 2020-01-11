imbrex Price Tops $0.0088 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. imbrex has a total market cap of $75,895.00 and $11.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.02004168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00183257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00119772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

