Incent Market Capitalization Tops $6.10 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $13,261.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01993018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00184572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00119680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.