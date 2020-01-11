Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 100,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 299,723 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.