India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Up 7.8%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price was up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 529,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 398,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in India Globalization Capital by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

