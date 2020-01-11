Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of INPX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,474. Inpixon has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $184.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764,016 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.