Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 29,164 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $437,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00.

RUN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 1,007,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,540. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.