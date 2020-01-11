Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$142.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$142.73.

IFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE IFC traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$144.20. 153,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,460. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$99.61 and a 12 month high of C$146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$138.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.15.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.1199999 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

