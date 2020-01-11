Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading Up 6.9%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.73, approximately 6,326,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,846,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on I shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of I. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intelsat by 101.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intelsat by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,399,000 after purchasing an additional 196,023 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Intelsat by 48.5% during the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

