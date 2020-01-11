Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

INAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. 261,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,838. Internap has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Internap in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Internap by 180.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internap in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

