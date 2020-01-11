International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 655 ($8.62). UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 727 ($9.56) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 675.14 ($8.88).

LON IAG traded up GBX 29.40 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 664 ($8.73). The company had a trading volume of 14,380,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 597.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 502.75.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

