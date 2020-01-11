Interzone Hits Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,050.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.01773133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.34 or 0.03258613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00601136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00733027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00068308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00422726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.