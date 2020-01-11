Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $690.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $620.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.31.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $12.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,692. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.09. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders have sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

