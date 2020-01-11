Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.66

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.66 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 38689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

