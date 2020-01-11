Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.66

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.66 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 38689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
