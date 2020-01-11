Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.64

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $12.88. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
