Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.64

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $12.88. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 37.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

