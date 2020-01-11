Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.88

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.88 and traded as high as $24.97. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 12,305 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,448,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

