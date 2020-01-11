IRISnet (IRIS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.42 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.01987435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00185116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00119581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,327,161 coins and its circulating supply is 519,334,265 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.