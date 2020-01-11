iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,647,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,036,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $70.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

