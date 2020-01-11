iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.28 and last traded at $72.28, approximately 1,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 52,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.