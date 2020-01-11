JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JD. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.27 ($12.54).

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 832 ($10.94). 4,200,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 803.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 705.99. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.40.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

