Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th.

JRSH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.