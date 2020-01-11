Joules (LON:JOUL) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Joules (LON:JOUL) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JOUL. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Joules in a report on Thursday.

Get Joules alerts:

Shares of LON:JOUL traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday, hitting GBX 178 ($2.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.26. Joules has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of $159.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.