JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,420 ($97.61) to GBX 7,150 ($94.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,039 ($79.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,075.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,175.42. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In other news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

