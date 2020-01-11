Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE JMEI traded up $15.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 64,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Jumei International has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Jumei International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumei International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jumei International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jumei International by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the period.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.