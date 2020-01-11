Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) PT Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. Kaman has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 33.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

