KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.72

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.72 and traded as high as $26.81. KEMET shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 88,386 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get KEMET alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $19,241,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $17,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KEMET by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,188,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KEMET by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 410,497 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth $6,061,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.