Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LCCTF remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in general warehousing business.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.