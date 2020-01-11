KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $173.01. 883,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.47. KLA has a twelve month low of $89.93 and a twelve month high of $182.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.