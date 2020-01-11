Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 707,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,750. Knowles has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,768 shares in the company, valued at $870,862.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,924 shares of company stock worth $1,636,121 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

