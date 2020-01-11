Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.63.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.