Kryll 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,464.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $2,464.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.02003029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00182590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00119535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

