KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $24,581.00 and approximately $441.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.