Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.