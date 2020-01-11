Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.41. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Landstar System by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

