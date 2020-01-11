Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

NYSE LPI opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 264,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

