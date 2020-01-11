Lear (NYSE:LEA) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 427,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,563. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lear by 1.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

