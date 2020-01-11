Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 284

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

LGEN traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306.10 ($4.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,151,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.05.

In other news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

