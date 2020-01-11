Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.