LEOcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,235.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and TOPBTC. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $515,926.00 and $3,235.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,060.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01771589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.70 or 0.03282058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00598047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00729852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00068215 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00419215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 246,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 245,946,816 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LEOxChange, C-CEX, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

