Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.