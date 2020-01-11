Liberum Capital Raises Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Price Target to GBX 253

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 253 ($3.33) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Ramsdens has a one year low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 254.90 ($3.35).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

