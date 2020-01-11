LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LICT stock traded up $225.00 on Friday, hitting $18,600.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17,841.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18,039.31. LICT has a 1 year low of $14,600.00 and a 1 year high of $19,600.00. The stock has a market cap of $372.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Get LICT alerts:

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $262.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.