Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $112.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.