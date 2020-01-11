Limitless VIP (VIP) Market Cap Reaches $102,052.00

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Limitless VIP has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Limitless VIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Limitless VIP has a market capitalization of $102,052.00 and $45.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Limitless VIP alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000339 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Limitless VIP Coin Profile

Limitless VIP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin . The official website for Limitless VIP is tittiecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling Limitless VIP

Limitless VIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Limitless VIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Limitless VIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Limitless VIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Limitless VIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Limitless VIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.