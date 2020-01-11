Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 542,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 359,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 213,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,371. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

