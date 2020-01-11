Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 653.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,540,000 after buying an additional 2,402,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 97.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,638,000 after buying an additional 853,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 59.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,812,000 after buying an additional 800,628 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Lincoln National by 44.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,764,000 after buying an additional 652,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $58.98 on Friday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

