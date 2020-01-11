Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.
LIND stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 265,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,975. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.