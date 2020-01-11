Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 265,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,975. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.